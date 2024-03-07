Theo James Responds to Rumors He Could Return for 'The White Lotus' Season Three, Reveals Why He Thinks It's Unlikely

The White Lotus universe is quickly expanding with season three being filmed in Thailand, and many are hoping characters from previous seasons make epic returns.

Each season of the Mike White-created HBO hit takes place at a new White Lotus hotel location. Actors who have popped up in more than one season include Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, and Natasha Rothwell (who will appear in season three after starring in the first season).

Keep reading to find out more…

Now, Theo James, who starred as Cameron Sullivan opposite Meghann Fahy‘s Daphne Sullivan in season two, is responding to a rumor.

Back in January, Meghann teased to Deadline, “[Mike White] did once say that he’d like to do an episode with Theo, me and the couple from the first season, [Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy] — the four of us on a boat. Just one episode of that.”

Well, Theo was asked about this rumor and he doesn’t want fans getting their hopes up!

“I think the moment you say that, it probably won’t happen because Mike likes to do the opposite of what people are expecting. So, you know, I think that’s very true of him. He likes to subvert expectations in every way,” Theo told ET.

He continued, “So, you know, I doubt that, if I’m honest. But what I do know is that whatever I myself would, whatever anyone’s expecting about season 3 of his show will be completely different to what we’re going to expect. He just loves subverting expectations, so I think anything that people expect he shies away from.”

