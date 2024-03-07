The Wealthiest Stars of 'Chicago Fire,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Chicago Fire is burning up!

The long-running NBC series follows the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue team and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at Firehouse 51.

The show has been a big hit for the network, with NBC premiering Season 12 on January 17, 2024. Hungry for more episodes? Find out why it won’t be back until March 20.

Along the way, several of the show’s big stars have amassed a sizable fortune. We’ve rounded up the estimated net worths of the main cast of Chicago Fire as of Season 12.

Find out who is the richest star of Chicago Fire..