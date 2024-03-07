Jamie Dornan Addresses His Movie That 'Everyone Hated' While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Jamie Dornan is reflecting on his acting journey while eating the Wings of Death!

The 41-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star took on the Hot Ones challenge with Sean Evans.

As he began eating the increasingly spicy wings, Jamie spoke about his show The Tourist, real-life scares on movie sets, believing in himself, and the movie “everyone hated.”

On filming after a sandstorm on The Tourist:

“…And as I was doing it with Danielle [Macdonald], who’s my co-star in The Tourist, I’m just watching her and I am trying not to react as flies were like going into her eye, up her nose and her mouth. And then I was like consuming them. When the camera came around on to me and I could see her face like trying to tell me this is happening. They spent so much money painting the flies out.”

On Kenneth Branagh the A Haunting in Venice set:

“He was messing with us a lot on that film (A Haunting in Venice). That set was crazy…And there’d often be times, like a window would just slam shut and no one would see it coming, and you know you’d get like Michelle Yeoh and Tina Fey like screaming. He did a lot of stuff like that and I think it’s clever when it’s a movie like that, that is about fear and scaring. So anything that you can aid to get a real reaction in that world is a good thing.”

On The Siege of Jadotville & Wild Mountain Thyme:

“I did a film for Netflix, The Siege of Jadotville…I think a lot of Irish people are happy that I told that story…and then I did a film with Emily Blunt called Wild Mountain Thyme that everyone hated.”

On his acting journey:

“I think there’s so many times that I felt like it wouldn’t happen and I think it’s a really important thing in whatever we do in life to back yourself…I think I’ve always felt like I actually did have something to offer, and in the back of my mind I’m like if you don’t f-cking back yourself like, you have something to offer here. But it’s having someone take that risk.”

He also revealed a famous actor’s email was hacked, and a Hollywood legend got scammed.