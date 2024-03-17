Lisa Ann Walter Says She Wants to Work With Lindsay Lohan on 'Abbott Elementary' & a 'Parent Trap' Remake

Lisa Ann Walter wants to collaborate with Lindsay Lohan!

The Parent Trap co-stars haven’t reunited on a project since the 1998 film. Lisa Ann, 60, currently stars on the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary.

Lindsay, 37, recently featured in the Mean Girls musical movie.

During her appearance at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (March 16), Lisa Ann addressed her desire to work with Lindsay again!

“I would love to go back for another version of [The Parent Trap] — or if [Lohan] wants to come on to our show, I’d love that, too,” Lisa Ann told People.

Back in January, Lisa Ann said that she’d “love” for Lindsay to guest star a a family member of her character in Abbott Elementary.

“I guess we’d have to make her a relative since we’re both redheads — since I’m a ‘redhead,’ and she actually is,” the actress told ET.

