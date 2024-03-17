Top Stories
A Big Star Says 'The Narrative Is Wrong' About His Friend Ariana Grande's Love Life

30 Stars with Irish Heritage (Including 1 Who Recently Made History!)

Brenda Song &amp; Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' &amp; She Has Some Bad News

Sun, 17 March 2024 at 8:59 pm

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 Cast Shakeup - 1 Former Star Returns, 3 Stars Exit, 5 Ladies' Future Unknown & 3 New Stars Rumored to Join

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming back for a 16th season on Bravo!

The reality series is the third city to get a Real Housewives show, following Orange County and New York City, and follows a group of women living in and around Atlanta, Ga.

Over the years, the series has seen some different cast members come and go, that will be the same for the upcoming new season, with some leaving the show, and even a former Housewife making a comeback after previously exiting the show.

Previously, longtime cast member Kandi Burruss teased that there could be new and returning housewives.

Click through the slideshow to find out which cast members are returning, which are leaving and whose return status is unknown…

Photos: Bravo, Getty
