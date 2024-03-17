David Guetta & Girlfriend Jessica Ledon Welcome First Child Together

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon are officially parents!

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together back in November 2023 when Jessica debuted her baby bump on the Latin Grammys red carpet.

On Sunday (March 17) David and Jessica confirmed that their baby is here!

Keep reading to find out more…

In a joint Instagram post, the 56-year-old DJ and the 32-year-old actress shared a photo of them and their newborn child.

“Love is in the air ❤️ Welcome Cyan,” they wrote in the caption.

If you didn’t know, David also shares two children with his ex-wife Cathy Lobé. They have a daughter, Angie, 16, and a son, Tim Elvis, 19.

We send our congratulations to David and Jessica during this joyful time!

