Kandi Burruss Seemingly Confirms 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Cast Shakeup, Teases Former Housewife Could Return

Fri, 01 December 2023 at 1:20 am

Kandi Burruss is reacting to the rumors of a cast shakeup for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

If you didn’t know, it was previously hinted that the Bravo series could be getting a full cast overhaul like The Real Housewives of New York City, or that it would continue with only a couple of the current Housewives.

Now, Kandi, who joined RHOA in season two, has seemingly confirmed those rumors and even shared a little tease for what we could expect.

Keep reading to find out more…

“They haven’t told me anything, but if you’re asking me to guess, I think there’s truth to both,” she told E! News. “I do believe that some old—I don’t want to say old—but previous cast members will be back. I don’t know how many, but I do think at least one.”

“I do think that we will see someone new,” Kandi added. “I definitely feel like they are switching it up. I cannot say who they are bringing back from the current cast.”

While Kandi did not reveal any names, it has previously been speculated that Nene Leakes could be making a return after she was seen in Dubai with Lesa Milan and Cynthia Bailey.

Nene did file a lawsuit against Bravo and parent company NBC Universal in April 2022, alleging they “encouraged” racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior. However, the case was dismissed a few months later in August.

We will just have to wait and see who returns and who joins, or rejoins, the cast…
Photos: Getty
Getty Images