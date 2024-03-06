Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Rumors His 'The Idea of You' Character is Inspired by Harry Styles

Nicholas Galitzine is addressing a big rumor about his new movie The Idea of You.

The 29-year-old Red, White & Royal Blue actor stars in the love story alongside Anne Hathaway. In it, he plays a 24-year-old boy bander named Hayes Campbell who falls in love with a 40-year-old single mom named Solène.

After seeing Nicholas in action in the newly released trailer, fans have noticed that his character draws certain parallels to Harry Styles.

He weighed in on the whispers during a new interview.

Speaking to BuzzFeed UK, Nicholas explained that the character might look similar to the singer at first glance. However, he isn’t a carbon copy by any stretch of the imagination.

“We tried to create a character that felt, you know, maybe akin to Harry in a sense that he’s a younger man dating older women. It was important to create someone who felt new and original and not a sort of shoddy impersonation of this person,” he explained.

The Idea of You premieres on Prime Video on May 2. Nicholas is also starring in a racy historical drama called Mary & George. You’ll want to check out that trailer, too!