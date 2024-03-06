Top Stories
Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back, Urges Others to 'Take Care of Your Pelvic Floor'

Brittany Mahomes is on the mend after a recent injury.

The 28-year-old former soccer player – who shares daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 15 months with husband Patrick Mahomes – took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (March 6) to reveal that she recently fractured her back.

Keep reading to find out more…“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” Brittany wrote along with a selfie. “From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Brittany didn’t reveal what exactly led to her back injury, but did share a positive update on her recovery process.

“But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?” Brittany wrote in a follow-up post along with a photo of Sterling holding hands with Patrick, 28.

Brittany also recently opened up about dealing with trolls on social media.
