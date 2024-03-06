Erika Jayne Admits She Contemplated Suicide 'Many Times' During Tom Girardi's Legal Troubles

Erika Jayne is opening up like never before.

In her new Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde special that Bravo aired on Wednesday (March 6), the 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills admitted that she battled suicidal thoughts when estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s legal troubles first came to light and everyone turned on her.

Keep reading to find out more…“There was nothing hopeful on the horizon for years. That’s when you’re like, ‘Well, why am I here?’” Erika shared. “I thought about killing myself many times. I would talk to my son, I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be here.’”

Erika went on to credit son Tommy Zizzo – whom she had from a previous relationship – for talking her out of it.

“He was like, ‘…Here’s what you’re going to do. You’re gonna dig your heels in and you’re going to fight like a motherf–ker and you’re going to show everyone that they were wrong and you were right and then we can have this conversation after that,’” Erika recalled her 30-year-old son telling her. “‘But until then, you’re going to fight.’”

Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 84, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. Shortly after she filed, Tom faced a slew of lawsuits related to his alleged embezzlement of over $15 million worth of client funds for his own personal spending.

Erika has denied any knowledge or involvement in the now-disgraced lawyer’s alleged crimes and in August 2022, she was cleared of any wrongdoings in a criminal case. However, she is still fighting some civil cases.

Erika also recently opened up about dating again following her split from Tom.