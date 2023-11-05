Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2023 at 3:05 pm

Bravo Announces Erika Jayne Limited TV Series 'Bet It All on Blonde' at BravoCon 2023 - Watch the Trailer!

Bravo Announces Erika Jayne Limited TV Series 'Bet It All on Blonde' at BravoCon 2023 - Watch the Trailer!

Erika Jayne is getting her own show.

Bravo announced at 2023 BravoCon in Las Vegas on Sunday (November 5) that a documentary series is coming that follows the life of the 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star as she prepares her Las Vegas music residency, called Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde.

The show will air in two parts in the second quarter of 2024.

From Variety: “Combining interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the doc will follow Jayne as she embarks on her most ambitious stage effort yet — all while grappling with fallout from the implosion of her marriage and civil lawsuits against her and husband Tom Girardi (as well as new criminal accusations surrounding the once-venerated lawyer).”

A teaser trailer sees the singer facing budget issues, and also features her former creative director Mikey Minden.

“Bet it All on Blonde” was announced in April, and is being hosted at House of Blues Las Vegas. Performances kicked off on August 2 and will run over five weekends through December 2.

Watch the trailer…

Photos: Getty
