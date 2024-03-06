William H. Macy Says He's 'Proud' of 'Shameless' Jeremy Allen White, Jokes About His Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

William H. Macy is celebrating his on-screen son Jeremy Allen White‘s success.

For 10 years, William, 73, and Jeremy, 33, played father and son on the hit Showtime series Shameless, which ran from 2011 to 2021.

Since the show ended, Jeremy has gone on to star in The Bear and has won countless awards.

In a new interview, William raved over Jeremy‘s career post-Shameless.

Keep reading to find out more…“He’s got a huge career. I’m really proud of him,” William told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m such a fan of The Bear.”

William then went on to joke about Jeremy‘s steamy and headline-making underwear campaign for Calvin Klein.

“Now he’s on billboards in his underwear,” William continued. “I had to speak to him about that. You know, as his father.”

He also added that he jokingly told Jeremy to “put your pants on.”

