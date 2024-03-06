Jake Gyllenhaal & Denzel Washington Return to Broadway to Star in 'Othello'

Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington are joining forces and heading to the stage.

The duo are set to star in a production of Othello, which is heading to Broadway next year.

Read more about Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington’s project…

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Denzel will play the titular character while Jake brings Iago to life. Kenny Leon has signed on to direct.

Neither actor is a Broadway novice. Denzel made his debut back in 1988 in a play called Checkmates. He’s even starred in another Shakespeare project – 2005′s Julius Caesar.

Meanwhile, Jake made his Broadway debut with 2014′s Constellations. His most recent starring role was 2019′s Sunday in the Park with George.

We will update you as we learn more about the project. It is currently expected to premiere in the spring of 2025.

Before that, Jake will take over Prime Video with his new movie Road House. It premieres on March 21. Check out a trailer!

If you missed it, there was recently a report about Jake‘s behavior costing a movie millions. The director revealed what really happened.