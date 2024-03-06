Teresa Giudice Faces Rumors of Money Troubles in 'RHONJ' Season 14 Trailer - Watch Now!

Get ready for the return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey!

On Tuesday (March 6), Bravo debuted the first trailer for season 14 of the hit reality show with returning Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler are returning as Friends.

In the trailer, the ladies insinuate that nothing everything is picture perfect in Teresa‘s marriage to husband Louie Ruelas.

Keep reading to find out more…“Teresa is distraught because in the house, there’s not a lot of calm,” Danielle says, before Jennifer Aydin adds, “Every time I talk to her, her stomach is in knots.”

In another scene, Margaret alleges that “Louie pissed her money away.”

The trailer also teases rifts between Margaret and Jackie, Jenn Fessler and Rachel, and Jennifer Aydin and Danielle.

“That is nobody I want to be friends with. I’m not looking her way again,” Jennifer Aydin says behind Danielle‘s back, before Danielle says to her face, “You’re dirty. Everybody was right about you. You’re a piece of s–t.”

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Sunday, May 5 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.