Wed, 06 March 2024 at 9:27 pm

Who is Book on 'The Masked Singer'? A-List Star Revealed in First Episode of New Season

The new season of The Masked Singer has just begun, and we’ve already gotten a major reveal!

On Wednesday night (March 6), the FOX series returned with another batch of masked celebrities taking viewers on a season-long guessing game.

The season premiere introduced us to five new characters – Goldfish, Starfish, Ugly Sweater, Lovebird and Book. After performing “So Sick” by Ne-Yo, Book shocked the audience by revealing his identity.

A big-time comedian was hiding behind the mask.

Head inside to see who is Book on The Masked Singer…

