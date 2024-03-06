Theo James Weighs In On Future Of 'Divergent' Movies, Reveals If He'd Reprise His Role

Theo James is weighing in on the future of the Divergent franchise.

If you forgot, the 39-year-old White Lotus actor starred in the big screen adaptations of the popular fantasy series. He played Tobias Eaton alongside the likes of Shailene Woodley starting in 2014 with the first movie.

He stuck around through the third movie in 2016. However, there were originally plans for a fourth movie and talk of a spinoff series on TV, which have still not come to fruition.

While promoting his new project The Gentlemen, Theo revealed if he was interested in getting back into character.

Theo told MTV UK that he was not interested in returning to Divergent.

“I’d be playing someone’s grandfather,” he joked to the outlet, adding, “I think I’ve well and truly aged out of them.”

A few years ago, Theo revealed what it was really like starring in the movies. It sounds like it was not his favorite experience. He previously alluded to being done with another franchise, too.

Theo has a mystery role in a very exciting forthcoming new series.