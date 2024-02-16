Theo James Joins Cast of 'X-Men '97' In Mystery Role - Here's What We Know

After nearly three decades, the X-Men are suiting up again in X-Men ’97.

The first teaser trailer for the cartoon, which will air on Disney+ and is a long-awaited sequel to the original cartoon series about the mutant heroes, premiered on Thursday (February 15).

With it came the news that Theo James was joining the cast.

Head inside to see the trailer and to learn more about Theo James’ role…

Showrunner Beau DeMayo confirmed Theo‘s involvement during a conversation with EW. However, he kept the majority of the details about his role locked down.

“It is a fan-favorite character, I think, and it will surprise people,” he teased. Of course, the X-Men’s lineup has featured an incredibly diverse group of heroes with different powers.

We already know who will be voicing Cyclops, Wolverine, Gambit and more recognizable heroes. Hopefully we’ll find out who Theo is bringing to life soon.

X-Men ’97 premieres on Disney+ on March 20. Press play on the trailer below!