'Wicked' Star Jonathan Bailey Goes Shirtless in New Orlebar Brown Campaign!

Fri, 16 February 2024 at 2:45 pm

Jonathan Bailey is steaming up a new campaign for luxury British resortwear brand Orlebar Brown.

The 35-year-old Bridgerton actor, who will next be seen as Fiyero in the movie musical Wicked, went shirtless while sitting on a dock by the water.

“This season’s inspiration is Blossom. A sunny, floral fantasy during a time of the year that is symbolic of life, joy, sun, rebirth and renewal. A season that inspires people to blossom, to flourish, grow, become. Through travel to develop new confidence, skills, interests and enjoy the richness of life’s experiences,” the brand said in a statement.

Make sure to watch Jonathan in the first trailer for the Wicked movie, which debuted last weekend during the Super Bowl.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the Orlebar Brown campaign…
Photos: Courtesy of Orlebar Brown
Posted to: Fashion, Jonathan Bailey, Shirtless