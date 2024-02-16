'Wicked' Star Jonathan Bailey Goes Shirtless in New Orlebar Brown Campaign!

Jonathan Bailey is steaming up a new campaign for luxury British resortwear brand Orlebar Brown.

The 35-year-old Bridgerton actor, who will next be seen as Fiyero in the movie musical Wicked, went shirtless while sitting on a dock by the water.

“This season’s inspiration is Blossom. A sunny, floral fantasy during a time of the year that is symbolic of life, joy, sun, rebirth and renewal. A season that inspires people to blossom, to flourish, grow, become. Through travel to develop new confidence, skills, interests and enjoy the richness of life’s experiences,” the brand said in a statement.

