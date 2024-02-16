Helen Mirren Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Harrison Ford, Destroys AI-Generated Speech

Helen Mirren made a statement about AI while accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday night (February 15) in Beverly Hills, Ohio.

The 78-year-old actress was honored onstage at The Beverly Hilton by former costar Harrison Ford.

While accepting the trophy, she read out a speech generated by AI before tearing it to pieces and continuing from the heart.

“Ladies and gentlemen and esteemed guests and dear friends, I am deeply humbled, profoundly honored to stand before you today accepting this extraordinary award. To be recognized for a lifetime devoted to the craft of acting is a privilege beyond words,” Helen started her speech, via Variety. “First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the industry and the individuals who have supported me throughout this incredible journey. It is has been a life filled with passion, challenges and above all, an unyielding love for the art of storytelling.”

Before tearing the piece of paper apart, she clarified that it was “written by AI.”

Helen posed for photos with Harrison backstage. She was also joined by her husband Taylor Hackford.

