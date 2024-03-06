'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Spoilers - 3 Couples Make It to Finale Episode, 2 Walk Down the Aisle, 1 Gets Married

Love Is Blind season six has come to an end!

The Netflix reality dating show featured 30 new singles looking for love on it’s latest season, which spanned across 12 episodes.

Only five couples were shown getting engaged and moving on to the honeymoon stage and then the move in stage of the series.

However, leading up to the finale, two couples split up, with only two making it to the alter. There was only one couple who both said “I Do.”

We will have to wait until the season six reunion in one week to find out if that couple is still together!

Keep reading inside to get all of the Love Is Blind finale spoilers and find out which couples made it to the end and which did not…