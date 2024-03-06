Kate Winslet Reveals the Movie She Is Most Recognized For (It's Not 'Titanic,' & Robert Downey Jr. Auditioned for It, Too!)

Kate Winslet has tackled so many major projects over the years, and the one that she is most often recognized for might surprise you.

The 48-year-old actress became a household name after she starred in Titanic alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the ’90s. More recently, she’s found success with projects such as Mare of Easttown and Avatar.

During a new interview, Kate revealed what most fans remember her for starring in. It’s not any of the above-mentioned movies. However, it almost starred Robert Downey Jr.

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie in question is 2006′s festive rom-com The Holiday. The movie starred Kate, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black.

“People come up to me in the street more about The Holiday than Titanic. I promise you,” she admitted while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Especially at Christmas. Mothers and daughters come up to me at the grocery store and say it’s their ritual at Christmas. It’s a tradition. I love that. That’s something I never would have expected, that mother-daughter connection around a film like that.”

Interestingly, host Jimmy Fallon and Robert were both in the running for Jack and Jude‘s parts, respectively.

“I remember it extremely well. I really do,” Kate told Jimmy about an audition with the actors. “We were told it was just a reading. I thought it was just a reading, like a fun reading of the script. I didn’t know it was an audition for the part. I am so sorry you didn’t get it. I’m sorry if I happened to be mean or rude to you in any way.”

She jokingly continued, recalling that, “Robert Downey Jr. then did an English accent but I thought it was an Australian accent.”

“I thought, ‘That’s bad. That’s not going to work. Who is going to tell him that sounds dreadful,’” she wondered. While his accent “wasn’t actually that great,” she was quick to celebrate the actor’s recent wins!

If you missed it, Kate recently weighed in on a trendy diet.

Press play on Kate Winslet’s interview below…