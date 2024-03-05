Kate Winslet Weighs in on Ozempic: 'This Sounds Terrible!'

Kate Winslet is not a fan of Ozempic!

Many celebrities have used the type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss. Despite the drug’s popularity, a plastic surgeon confirmed in March 2023 that it was never meant for people who are near their ideal weight, and that “it’s not even approved by the FDA for casual weight loss.”

Upon learning about Ozempic, Kate reacted to the increasingly common use of the drug.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I actually don’t know what Ozempic is,” she admitted during a recent interview with The New York Times Magazine. “All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that.”

As she was eating a pastry during the conversation, Kate was informed about the medication. The Titanic star then offered her thoughts.

“Oh, my God,” she said. “This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!”

Kate has been open about her experience with body shaming in Hollywood. Back in 2022, she revealed that she faced questions about her weight at the start of her career.

More recently, she spoke about how she believes the industry has changed for the better since.

Find out which celebrities have used Ozempic, and which stars have denied using the drug!