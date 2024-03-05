Zoey Deutch Shows Off New Pixie Cut at Christian Louboutin's Paris Fashion Week Event with Yara Shahidi & More

Top Stories
Zoey Deutch is showing off her new haircut at a Paris Fashion Week event!

The 29-year-old actress flaunted her new blonde pixie cut while attending Christian Louboutin’s The Loubi Show on Monday night (March 4) at Le Trianon in Paris, France.

Also in attendance at the event were Yara Shahidi, Nicola Coughlan, Paul Forman, Winston Duke, and Sabrina Elba, among others.

The brand revealed that “The Loubi Show featured twelve dancers from ‘La Marche Bleue’, a dance company founded by Leo Walk, alongside two accomplished musicians in a spellbinding spectacle. Each performer took center stage adorned in Christian Louboutin crystal embellished MJ Moc Loafers from the latest collection as well as the revamped Miss Sabina sandal.”

Zoey cut her hair for an exciting new movie role that was just announced.

