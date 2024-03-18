MGM Responds to Reports Bruno Mars Owes $50 Million in Gambling Debt

MGM Resorts International is addressing all of the reports that Bruno Mars owes them millions of dollars.

Last week, it was reported that the 38-year-old “Locked Out of Heaven” singer – who signed a multi-year residency with the company back in 2016 – racked up a debt of $50 million from gambling at the Las Vegas casino.

“[MGM] basically own him. He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt,” an insider told News Nation, claiming that Bruno only makes $1.5 million per show after taxes.

Then on Monday (March 18), MGM released a statement responding to Bruno‘s debt reports.

Keep reading to find out more…The company has denied the allegations that Bruno has a $50 million gambling debt with them.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” MGM shared in a statement with Complex. “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect.”

The statement continued, “Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

A few years ago, Bruno responded to accusations of cultural appropriation.