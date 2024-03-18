Timothee Chalamet Photographed on Set of Upcoming Bob Dylan Biopic 'A Complete Unknown' for First Time

Timothee Chalamet has officially begun production on the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic!

On Sunday (March 17), the 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was seen out in New York City dressed as a younger version of the 82-year-old music icon while filming scenes for the upcoming movie titled A Complete Unknown directed by James Mangold.

Keep reading to find out more…In the set photos obtained by People, Timothee can be seen wearing a distressed green jacket, jeans, an orange scarf, and a paperboy hat with a yellow backpack on his back and carrying a guitar case.

As of right now, plot details about A Complete Unknown are being kept under wraps, but Deadline previously reported that the movie will center on Bob Dylan‘s controversial transition to the electric guitar in the ’60s and his road to becoming a folk music legend.

In a recent interview, Timothee revealed which of his Dune: Part Two co-stars he hoped would appear alongside him in the upcoming biopic.