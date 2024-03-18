Top Stories
Lady Rose Hanbury's Lawyer Releases Statement on Prince William Rumors

Biggest Allegations from Nickelodeon 'Quiet On Set' Documentary Including Drake Bell's Abuse, Fat-Shaming Comments, &amp; Racist Sketches

Fans Concerned for Kate Middleton Might Want to See This New Video

Paul Mescal &amp; Ayo Edebiri Spark Romance Rumors With St. Patrick's Day Selfie Together

Mon, 18 March 2024 at 5:54 pm

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Spoilers from Reality Steve Revealed Before Finale

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Spoilers from Reality Steve Revealed Before Finale

We’re so close to reaching the season finale of The Bachelor for Joey‘s season and if you don’t want to wait to find out what happens next, Reality Steve has already revealed the spoilers.

Recent seasons of Bachelor Nation shows haven’t been fully spoiled by the infamous blogger this quickly, though Steve has often had spoilers for most of the season in advance.

Reality Steve has given fans a detailed look at what will happen this season thanks to his inside sources. This comes as no surprise since the popular reality TV blogger is well-known for being the ultimate spoiler king of Bachelor Nation.

If you can’t wait to find out what happens, feel free to read through the post and get the details on what is going to happen each week on the reality show!

Browse through the slideshow to find out who wins Joey’s heart…

Photos: ABC
