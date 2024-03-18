Cola Boyy, 'Disabled Disco Innovator' Musician, Dies at 34

Cola Boyy has sadly passed away.

The California-bred musician, born Matthew Urango, has died at the age of 34, his record label confirmed in a statement, via Stereogum.

The self-described “disabled disco innovator” was born with spina bifida, scoliosis and kyphosis.

He first debuted on the music scene in 2018 with debut EP Black Boogie Neon, featuring tracks like “Penny Girl” and “Buggy Tip.”

He would eventually tour with acts like MGMT and collaborate with Air’s Nicolas Godin, as well as The Avalanches.

His debut album Prosthetic Boombox came out in 2021, featuring MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Godin, John Carroll Kirby, and more acts.

“He was quite a soul, a man with no age, a childlike spirit with the musicality of an old legend,” his label Record Masters said in their statement to Stereogum.

“His lyrics, his melodies, the sound of his voice: every side of his music was unique and timeless… We loved him at Record Makers. We are sending all possible love to Matthew’s family and to his numerous friends. His music and power will remain.”

Our thoughts are with Cola Boyy’s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars already in 2024.