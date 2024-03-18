Top Stories
'Star Wars' Series 'The Acolyte' Sets Premiere Date on Disney+

'Star Wars' Series 'The Acolyte' Sets Premiere Date on Disney+

The next Star Wars project has an official premiere date!

The Acolyte “will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era,” the logline states. “A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, and Carrie-Anne Moss are among the actors making up The Acolyte‘s cast.

The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4, the official Star Wars social account announced on Monday (March 18).

Additionally, a new poster for the eight-episode series was unveiled ahead of the official trailer’s release on Tuesday (March 19) at 8 a.m. PST.

