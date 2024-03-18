Oprah Winfrey & 17 Other Stars Who've Admitted to Using Ozempic or Similar Weight Loss Drugs

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most prominent stars speaking out about weight loss drugs.

The Ozempic trend has exploded worldwide, in Hollywood and beyond. The once-a-week injectable medicine was created to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar, but is also known for its weight loss effects, which some celebrities are using for that reason…and only that reason.

Despite Ozempic (and similar drugs) becoming a tool for weight loss, one plastic surgeon told Us Weekly in March 2023 that it was never meant for people who are near their ideal weight, and that “it’s not even approved by the FDA for casual weight loss.”

Regardless, some stars have once and/or still take Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and others for weight loss. Others have spoken out when accused of taking the drugs. With that in mind, we’re looking at celebrities who’ve denied and admitted to taking Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs.

On Monday (March 18), Oprah will host an hour-long ABC primetime special about weight loss drugs, called An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, which will air on ABC and be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Ahead of the special, find out what celebrities have said about Ozempic…