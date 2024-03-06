Timothee Chalamet Reveals He Hoped Austin Butler Would Play Elvis In His Bob Dylan Biopic

Timothee Chalamet was hoping to have Austin Butler in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic!

The 28-year-old actor revealed in a recent interview that he wanted his Dune: Part Two co-star to reprise his version of Elvis Presley for the movie.

In case you forgot, Timothee is set to portray musician Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic, which was first announced in early 2020.

Keep reading to find out more…

In an interview with NME promoting their new movie together, they talked about both of them playing iconic musicians in biopics.

“I’ve been picking Austin‘s brain non-stop, but I feel — let’s let my film come out before I’m so lucky as to get included with Austin, he did such a phenomenal job,” Timothee said. “But I do feel prideful about that too, because those are two artists that — I can’t speak from Elvis‘ perspective, but deep in the Bob Dylan lore now, he had tremendous respect for Elvis and Sun Records.”

“It’s been such a joy to [watch him prepare]. Timothee works so hard and it’s just so cool to get to discuss process and talk through things. I can’t wait for that film,” Austin added. “I wish I could be on set every day to just watch the magic happen.”

“I wish you were in it!” Timothee proclaimed. “I mean, there is an Elvis character in the Johnny Cash biopic [Walk the Line] — it’s really brief, it’s very brief. I was kind of wishing we could create a musical cinematic universe.”

Previously, Timothee shared that Austin inspired his upcoming performance of portraying Bob Dylan.

Did you see Dune: Part Two‘s opening weekend box office numbers? Find out how well it did in theaters!