Juggernaut Actor Vinnie Jones Explains Why He Turned Down a 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine, the official title of Deadpool 3, very nearly featured one of the X-Men’s most iconic villains: The Juggernaut.

Vinnie Jones, who brought the unstoppable character to life in 2006′s X-Men: The Last Stand, explained that he turned down an opportunity to appear in the forthcoming movie.

He opened up about the decision and shared some unfavorable thoughts about his X-Men experience in a recent interview.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, Vinnie revealed that he’d been in touch with director Shawn Levy about filming something. However, it didn’t pan out.

“I spoke to the director, and I just said it’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically,” he recalled. “I mean it had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for Deadpool.”

It sounds like it was a tough choice for the actor who described the first Deadpool movie as “my favorite movie of all f-cking time more or less.”

“I really wanted to do it, but they didn’t have the budget to put me in the suit,” he added.

Vinnie also explained that X-Men: The Last Stand was a disappointing experience for him after original director Matthew Vaughn exited the project. New director Brett Ratner had different ideas.

“The new director came on and it was not the same role as I had signed on to do,” he told the outlet, noting that too many characters got involved to the point that he role was “diluted.”

As a result, he said, “I lost all interest quite early because I knew they were just taking me along.”

“For me it was shambles and it was a shame,” Vinnie said.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It hits theaters on July 26. Check out the trailer!

