'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Found Guilty In Accidental Death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The verdict is in for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The 26-year-old crew member who worked on the movie when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed was on trial on two charges related to the shooting.

A 12-person jury in Santa Fe, where the shooting took place, found Hannah guilty of one charge, and did not convict her of the other.

In the split verdict, Hannah was not convicted of evidence tampering charges, but she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. According to THR, she faces up to 18 months in prison.

After the verdict was read, Hannah was taken into custody and will be held until sentencing.

In January 2023, Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the criminal charges against him were dropped in April 2023.

However, he was indicted again and plead not guilty to renewed involuntary manslaughter charges related to the accidental shooting. He is set to go to trial in July.