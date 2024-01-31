Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to Renewed Involuntary Manslaughter Charge in 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

This is the second time that the 65-year-old actor has been charged for his alleged involvement in the on-set accident.

The charges were initially dropped in April 2023. However, the dismissal was called into question after a bombshell gun analysis called some details into question.

He was indicted again earlier this month and charged with involuntary manslaughter. He could face 18 months in prison if convicted.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Wednesday (January 31), Alec entered a plea of not guilty, via The Hollywood Reporter. He did so ahead of a scheduled virtual appearance in court.

Alec was not arrested. However, he cannot leave the country, possess a gun or discuss the case with anyone who might be called to the stand.

An organization came to Alec‘s defense after he was indicted a second time.