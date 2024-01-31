Joe Jonas Goes Shopping for Books in Calabasas Amid Stormi Bree Dating Rumors
Joe Jonas is looking for a new book to read.
The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer stopped by a local bookstore to do some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (January 31) in Calabasas, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas
For his outing, Joe went sporty in a black hoodie and running shorts paired with a black hat and red sneakers.
Joe recently sparked dating rumors with model Stormi Bree when they were spotted spending a lot of time together first in Mexico then in Aspen.
Then Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe‘s brother Nick Jonas, added fuel to those rumors with a photo she posted then quickly deleted.
Earlier this month, there was a big update in Joe and estranged wife Sophie Turner‘s divorce case.
Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Joe Jonas heading to the bookstore…