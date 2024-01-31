Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2024 at 8:25 pm

Joe Jonas Goes Shopping for Books in Calabasas Amid Stormi Bree Dating Rumors

Joe Jonas is looking for a new book to read.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer stopped by a local bookstore to do some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (January 31) in Calabasas, Calif.

For his outing, Joe went sporty in a black hoodie and running shorts paired with a black hat and red sneakers.

Joe recently sparked dating rumors with model Stormi Bree when they were spotted spending a lot of time together first in Mexico then in Aspen.

Then Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe‘s brother Nick Jonas, added fuel to those rumors with a photo she posted then quickly deleted.

Earlier this month, there was a big update in Joe and estranged wife Sophie Turner‘s divorce case.

