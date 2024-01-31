Drew Barrymore Reveals the A-List Actor Who Taught Her an Important Lesson About Eye Contact

Drew Barrymore is sharing what she learned from working with George Clooney!

During a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 48-year-old talk show host spoke with Callum Turner, who starred in The Boys in the Boat, which George directed.

The Charlie’s Angels actress recalled her experience working with the Ticket to Paradise actor on the 2002 film, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

“So, George Clooney,” Drew said. “As an actor, I loved working with him. He saved me from doing things that I don’t think were serving me as an actor.”

She remembered one of his helpful criticisms.

“He would say, ‘You never keep eye contact with people in a scene,’ ” Drew said on her show. “I’m like, ‘Well, ’cause it’s so intimate. Should we make out while we’re at it?’ Like, eye contact is insane.”

Drew has carried that lesson with her ever since. She added, “It’s a very big deal in life, eye contact, and I almost feel like it’s a little invasive so I sort of shy away from it. But George helped me realize I should not do that.”

