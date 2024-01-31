Henry Cavill Opens Up About His Failed James Bond Audition, Learns How the Experience Helped Him in Hollywood

Henry Cavill opened up about his James Bond audition during a recent interview.

If you were unaware, the 40-year-old Man of Steel actor was in the running to play the iconic spy in 2006′s Casino Royale. The role instead went to Daniel Craig, who brought 007 to life until 2021′s No Time to Die.

In fact, Henry made it so far into the audition process that he was the second choice.

While on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw with Argylle director Matthew Vaughn, Henry reflected on losing the role. He also learned a surprising way that his attempt helped him in the industry.

Matthew deemed any questions about James Bond to be “really hard” for Henry to answer due to his experience. So he shared his own recollection.

“It was really bizarre because when Henry was auditioning for Bond, I was at Pinewood [Studios] and Daniel [Craig] was as well, right? At the same time, and I’d go off and meet with Daniel and he’d say what’s going on. He said, ‘There’s this young guy, Henry Cavill, who I think they’re seeing as well,’” Matthew recalled.

While he didn’t land James Bond, his audition but Henry on Matthew‘s radar. They first worked together in 2007 on Stardust.

“I was like, ‘Well, who’s this guy who got down to the last two for Bond?’ So, that’s how I discovered you because you were auditioning,” he shared.

Matthew added that Casino Royale‘s director “preferred” Henry‘s audition. However, producer Barbara Broccoli was impressed by Daniel‘s performance in Layer Cake.

Henry opted out of saying too much. However, he did address rumors that the role is cursed and weighed in on Daniel‘s performance.

“I don’t think there’s a curse for those kinds of things. But I do think Daniel did an absolutely amazing job. And he and everyone else involved breathed new life into the franchise, which did it wonders,” he opined.

James Bond is one of seven big roles that Henry auditioned for but did not land.

