SAG-AFTRA Defends Alec Baldwin After Actor Gets Indicted Again For 'Rust' Shooting

SAG-AFTRA is speaking out in defense of Alec Baldwin.

The 65-year-old actor was recently indicted once again with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 shooting on the set of Rust.

Following the latest charge, the actors union is defending the actor, noting that it is not his responsibility for firearms safety on set.

In April 2023, criminal charges against Alec were dropped and he returned to work on the set of the movie to finish filming.

Several months later, it was revealed that he was facing new charges in connection to the death of cinematographer Halyana Hutchins.

To the extent that the charges filed on January 19 are based on an accusation of negligent use of a firearm predicated on this or any actor having a duty to inspect a firearm as part of its use, that is an incorrect assessment of the actual duties of an actor on set.

An actor’s job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert. Firearms are provided for use on set under the guidance of multiple expert professionals directly responsible for the safe and accurate operation of that firearm.

The Industry Standards for safety with firearms and use of blank ammunition are clearly laid out in Safety Bulletin 1, provided by the Joint Industry-Wide Labor Management Safety Commission. The guidelines require an experienced, qualified armorer to be put in charge of all handling, use, and safekeeping of firearms on set. These duties include “inspecting the firearm and barrel before and after every firing sequence,” and “checking all firearms before each use.”

The guidelines do not make it the performer’s responsibility to check any firearm. Performers train to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use. The industry assigns that responsibility to qualified professionals who oversee their use and handling in every aspect. Anyone issued a firearm on set must be given training and guidance in its safe handling and use, but all activity with firearms on a set must be under the careful supervision and control of the professional armorer and the employer.

