The Cat From 'Argylle' Is Actually Claudia Schiffer's Cat & She Brought Him to the Premiere!

The cat that is featured in the movie Argylle was on the red carpet for the world premiere… and did you know he’s actually model Claudia Schiffer‘s own cat!

Claudia, who is married to Argylle director Matthew Vaughn, carried her adorable cat Chip in a yellow backpack on the red carpet on Wednesday night (January 24) in London, England.

“Last night’s world premiere of Matthew’s @ArgylleMovie in London! So proud of this entire cast and crew ♥️ It was a beautiful night celebrating this special film with filmmakers, friends, and fans alike. Officially in theatres February 2,” Claudia wrote on Instagram.

Chip has his own Instagram account!

“Honoured to make my red carpet debut at last night’s @argyllemovie World Premiere! Hope I didn’t steal the show… jk, I know I did,” he captioned a post from the premiere.