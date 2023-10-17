Alec Baldwin Is Facing New Criminal Charges In Connection to Halyna Hutchins' Death on 'Rust' Set

Alec Baldwin is possibly heading back to court to face new criminal charges.

The 65-year-old actor is facing new charges that will be presented to a grand jury. He previously faced involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a live round that hit her on the set of their movie Rust.

Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger on the gun, though he was holding it when it fired. Charges were dropped back in April, but prosecutors said at the time that dropping the charges “does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.”

Well, it appears that is now happening.

“After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza,” prosecutors Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis said in a statement (via TheWrap). “We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial.”

The grand jury will decide if Baldwin is going to face the charges.

Baldwin‘s attorney said, “It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court.”

