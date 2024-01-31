Trevor Noah Dishes on Jennifer Lopez Asking Him to Appear in Her Film 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story'

Trevor Noah is sharing details about appearing in Jennifer Lopez‘s new project!

In her upcoming Prime Video musical film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, the 54-year-old singer and actress shares her journey to finding love.

In addition to the 39-year-old comedian, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, and lots of other celebs are set to appear in the film.

While chatting with People, Trevor revealed what it was like getting that call from Jennifer.

Keep reading to find out more…

“That was a random call where your phone rings, and it’s Jennifer Lopez, and you’re like, ‘This must be a prank,’” Trevor told the magazine. “And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you’re like, ‘Whoa. I mean, I don’t know what I’m doing, but OK, I’ll join in.’”

He added, “There’s just a fun collection of people who’ve come together to celebrate an icon and somebody who has, across different genres, really just blazed her own trail. It was a lot of fun.”

Although he was part of the project, Trevor doesn’t know what the final result will look like.

“I’m really excited to see what it is,” he said. “The funny thing is I don’t know too much about it because they were very secretive about how they did it. I only know about my parts of what it is, but I don’t know about all of it. I too am waiting to see what it’s going to be.”

Trevor recently teased a big Daily Show reveal, prompting speculation over a new host announcement.