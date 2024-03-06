Demi Lovato Opens Up About the Cosmetic Procedure She's Had Done & Why It's Important to Talk About It

Demi Lovato is opening up about a cosmetic procedure they’ve had done.

The 31-year-old Tell Me You Love Me pop star was recently named as a brand ambassador for the anti-wrinkle injection, Xeomin.

She detailed her decision to undergo the procedure and reflected on the importance of being honest about it in a new interview.

Speaking to People, Demi said that it was all about self-empowerment.

“I’ve always believed in making choices that are empowering, [keep you] true to yourself and help you look and feel your best,” they explained. “I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself.”

They continued, adding, “There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both.”

Demi explained that she strives to always be “transparent with my fans.” Sharing this decision “normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables.”

“It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin,” she added.

