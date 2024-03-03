'Dune: Part Two' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed - Biggest Opening of 2024!

Dune 2 is already a hit.

The Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, had a big opening weekend at the box office.

In fact, it’s the biggest opening of the year so far!

The film opened to an estimated $81.5 million in North America, double the first film and the biggest opening of 2024 to date, via THR.

Warner Bros. previously estimated Dune 2 would debut more in the $72 million to $75 million range, making the debut above expectations already.

The movie has an A CinemaScore, and a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 95% audience score.

Dune grossed more than $402 million at the worldwide box office after its 2021 release.

