Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles & Kate Middleton's Absences

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sun, 03 March 2024 at 11:32 am

'Dune: Part Two' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed - Biggest Opening of 2024!

Dune 2 is already a hit.

The Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, had a big opening weekend at the box office.

In fact, it’s the biggest opening of the year so far!

Keep reading to find out more…

The film opened to an estimated $81.5 million in North America, double the first film and the biggest opening of 2024 to date, via THR.

Warner Bros. previously estimated Dune 2 would debut more in the $72 million to $75 million range, making the debut above expectations already.

The movie has an A CinemaScore, and a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 95% audience score.

Dune grossed more than $402 million at the worldwide box office after its 2021 release.

Find out about whether there will be a third movie in the series!
Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Box Office, Denis Villeneuve, Dune, dune 2, Movies, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya