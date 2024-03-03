'Euphoria' Season 3 Delay: Colman Domingo Reveals Why It's Taking So Long

Colman Domingo is opening up about Euphoria Season 3.

The long awaited third season of the hit HBO show has been delayed, last airing back in February of 2022.

In a new interview, the actor, who plays the role of Ali, opened up about why the series has been pushed back.

“[Sam Levinson is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important,” he told GQ in an interview.

“He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

Sam previously teased that Season 3 was a “film noir” and said that Rue would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

Colman also talked about the late Angus Cloud‘s impact on Season 3.