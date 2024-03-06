Top Stories
Camila Cabello Addresses Kissing Ex Shawn Mendes at Coachella, Why She Left Fifth Harmony, Fave Sex Positions, Drake Hookup Rumors, &amp; More

Camila Cabello Addresses Kissing Ex Shawn Mendes at Coachella, Why She Left Fifth Harmony, Fave Sex Positions, Drake Hookup Rumors, & More

Top 10 Most Controversial Oscars Moments, Ranked

Top 10 Most Controversial Oscars Moments, Ranked

Wed, 06 March 2024 at 6:04 pm

'Dance Moms: The Reunion' - 6 Original Stars Returning, 3 Declined to Return!

Continue Here »

'Dance Moms: The Reunion' - 6 Original Stars Returning, 3 Declined to Return!

Dance Moms: The Reunion is coming!

Lifetime debuted the trailer for the highly anticipated Dance Moms reunion special, coming May 1 only on Lifetime.

The two-hour special event is set to feature Dance Moms fan favorites, as well as their mothers, as they reflect on the show that became a worldwide hit and turned many of them into superstars.

Click through to see who is coming back, and the three stars who declined to return…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brooke Hyland, Chloe Lukasiak, Dance Moms, jojo siwa, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes, Lifetime, Mackenzie Ziegler, Maddie Ziegler, Nia Sioux, Paige Hyland., Slideshow, Television