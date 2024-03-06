'Dance Moms: The Reunion' - 6 Original Stars Returning, 3 Declined to Return!

Dance Moms: The Reunion is coming!

Lifetime debuted the trailer for the highly anticipated Dance Moms reunion special, coming May 1 only on Lifetime.

The two-hour special event is set to feature Dance Moms fan favorites, as well as their mothers, as they reflect on the show that became a worldwide hit and turned many of them into superstars.

Click through to see who is coming back, and the three stars who declined to return…