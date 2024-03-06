John Cena Gets Wife Shay Shariatzadeh's Support at 'Ricky Stanicky' Premiere

John Cena hit the orange carpet in a striped suit at the premiere of his new movie Ricky Stanicky held at Regal-E Walk on Tuesday (March 5) in New York City.

The 46-year-old actor was joined by his wife Shay Shariatzadeh for his latest movie premiere, his second this year, following Argylle in January.

John was also seen posing for photos alongside people dressed as different musicians that John impersonates as his character in the movie.

Also hitting the carpet were his co-stars Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic and Jeff Ross. Noticeably missing from the premiere was Zac Efron.

Here’s a synopsis for Ricky Stanicky: When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Efron, Santino, and Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.

Ricky Stanicky debuts THIS Thursday (March 7) on Prime Video. Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the Ricky Stanicky cast at the movie’s premiere…