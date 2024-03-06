Remi Bader & Keyveat Postell Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Remi Bader and Keyveat Postell are going their separate ways.

The 28-year-old influencer and model shared a TikTok on Tuesday (March 5) confirming that the two year romance was over.

“This is someone that I thought I was gonna marry,” she said.

“This was my best friend. I’ve never been so close to someone in my life, and I really, really just wanted to believe that this was who I’d spend the rest of my life with.”

She also addressed a video she posted and deleted, revealing he broke up with her “over text” nearly two years into their relationship.

“All I can do is keep thinking of the positive: that I never thought that I was capable of being loved and never thought that I could picture kids with anyone or getting married or a future,” she continued. “And for the first time in my life, those were things we spoke about all the time, and I really saw that.”

“I don’t regret anything. I learned a lot about myself and that I know that I can give so much love to someone else,” she continued.

“I have no advice for anyone, because I’ve never gone through this before and feel pretty clueless, like I’m learning a new language or something,” she added of her first boyfriend and first breakup.

Lili Reinhart was among the commenters, writing: “I’m so sorry. It’s so hard to wrap your head around someone being there one day and gone the next. Your heart will heal. Let yourself take the time and don’t judge yourself during this process.”

She previously explained that they met on the dating app Lox Club in June of 2022.

