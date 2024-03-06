The Wealthiest 'Station 19' Cast Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Station 19 is scorching hot, but sadly coming to an end.

The ABC TV series, created by Stacy McKee, premiered back in March of 2018, and it’s a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, following Private Practice.

The series focuses on the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19. And sadly, it’s coming to an end with Season 7. Find out who will be back for the final season!

The actors featured on the show have also amassed a sizable sum. We’ve rounded up the stars of Station 19, and ranked them according to estimated net worth.

Find out how much the top earners of Station 19 are worth…