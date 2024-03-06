Gisele Bundchen Tearfully Addresses Tom Brady Divorce & Co-Parenting in Robin Roberts Interview - Watch the Teaser

Gisele Bundchen is opening up about her personal life.

The 43-year-old iconic supermodel spoke to ABC News’ Robin Roberts for a wide-ranging interview about co-parenting after her divorce from former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, the ups and downs of her modeling career, and her new cookbook Nourish.

A portion of the new interview airs on Good Morning America Thursday (March 7), and begins streaming on ABC News Studios’ Impact x Nightline on the same day, only on Hulu.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t,” she says at one point.

“At the end of the day, if you’re not truthful to who you are then it doesn’t work,” she added.

At one point, Gisele gets emotional and begins to cry after being asked about the split.

“Well, when you say…sorry guys, can I have a moment?” she says.

As for co-parenting, she says: “I think you know there’s easier days than others and I can only control what I do.”

“Where my heart is now is, where I am right now is, I’m living my truth and I’m not apologizing for it,” she says in another clip.

Find out who she is romantically linked to in the most recent reports.

Watch the teaser…