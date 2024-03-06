'The Serpent Queen' Season 2 - Minnie Driver & 9 More Actors Join the Starz Drama Series

The Serpent Queen season two is on the way!

The Starz drama is based on the book “Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France” by Leonie Frieda.

While it’s unclear who all from the season one cast will return, Samantha Morton is reprising her role as Catherine de Medici, aka The Serpent Queen.

The series “tells the story of Catherine de Medici who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest serving rulers in French history.”

Ten actors were just announced to join the cast on Wednesday (March 6), and among those is Minnie Driver!

Keep reading inside to find out who’s joining the season two cast of The Serpent Queen and who they will portray…