'Station 19' Season 7 - 11 Cast Members Expected to Return for Final Season!

Station 19 is coming back for a final season this month.

The Stacy McKee-created ABC show, which first premiered on March 22, 2018, has run for six seasons, and Station 19 Season 7 is already confirmed to be the show’s last, although fans are petitioning to keep it alive.

This time around, Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige are taking over as showrunners, taking over from Krista Vernoff, who served as showrunner since Season 3.

Season 7 returns on Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

